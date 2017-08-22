[READ: Mugshot Mania: Mystikal Turns Himself in on Rape Charges… ]
For the record, Waffard still hasn’t turned herself in to authorities, but she has hit up media outlets stating “didn’t nobody do nothing to that girl!”
Now, Waffard is a wanted woman because cops say she tried to strong-arm the alleged victim into dropping charges that Mystikal and another man raped her in October of last year in Louisiana.
Tenichia admits she called the woman, but only because they were friends, and that’s when the alleged victim told her there was no rape. She also says she recorded the conversation with the alleged victim and has it “all on tape.”
it’s unclear if Tenichia is saying the alleged victim stated there was sexual contact with consent or no sexual contact at all.
Tenichia is still on the run. It’s unclear why she doesn’t go to the cops and try and explain things.