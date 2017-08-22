Tenichia Wafford, the woman wanted by cops for allegedly being an accessory to rape involving Mystikal claims she can prove the alleged victim wasn’t sexually assaulted by the rapper.

[READ: Mugshot Mania: Mystikal Turns Himself in on Rape Charges… ]

For the record, Waffard still hasn’t turned herself in to authorities, but she has hit up media outlets stating “didn’t nobody do nothing to that girl!”

Details below…

Tenicia Waffard addresses the situation in the video above and says she’s merely caught up after contacting the chick to see if she was ok.

Now, Waffard is a wanted woman because cops say she tried to strong-arm the alleged victim into dropping charges that Mystikal and another man raped her in October of last year in Louisiana.

TMZ reports:

Tenichia admits she called the woman, but only because they were friends, and that’s when the alleged victim told her there was no rape. She also says she recorded the conversation with the alleged victim and has it “all on tape.” it’s unclear if Tenichia is saying the alleged victim stated there was sexual contact with consent or no sexual contact at all.

Tenichia is still on the run. It’s unclear why she doesn’t go to the cops and try and explain things.

What do you think about this bizarre situation?