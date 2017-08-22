Meet Michael Tyler… aka ‘Mystikal’.

The ‘Shake it fast’ rapper recently turned himself in to authorities after Shreveport Police issued a warrant last week for a rape which allegedly occurred October 22, 2016 at a Shreveport casino.

The date and location of the crime reportedly coincided with a concert the rapper performed during the Legends of Southern Hip-Hop tour.

The Shreveport Police Sex Crimes Unit issued a warrant after investigators say DNA evidence from the scene matched the 46-year-old. Police also gathered the victims’ statement as well as witness testimony.

According to a press release, DNA evidence recovered during an initial investigation linked Michael Tyler (Mystikal) and Averone Holman to the alleged rape. Warrants were issued for both Tyler and Holman charging both with one count of First Degree Rape.

Holman turned himself in August 18th, while Mystical turned himself in at the Caddo Correctional Center in Shreverport, LA on August 21, 2017 without incident. Both are being held with bonds set at $2 Million each.

Tenichia Wafford, an associate of both Mystikal and Holman, allegedly sought the victim out to convince her to drop the charge. A warrant was later issued for her arrest charging her to one count of Accessory After the Fact to First Degree Rape with a bond set at $200,000. She has yet to turn herself in.

Mystikal plead guilty to sexual battery of an incident involving his hairstylist in 2003. He was sentenced to six years in prison and was released in 2010. He was also required to register as a sex offender in Louisiana.

