Lil Kim is featured in the season finale of ‘Hollywood Medium’ where she’s reunited (so to speak) with someone referred to as her “soul mate”.

“The man that is popping in that I have to acknowledge, the feeling is that life gets cut too short,” Tyler reveals. “Or like someone passes away before their time and when he comes through he acknowledges a reference to music.”

Lil Kim was recently given an extra boost of assurance during her appearance on Hollywood Medium about her relationship with the late Notorious B.I.G.

The upcoming episode, which airs Wednesday (Aug. 23), features the rapper and host Tyler Hunter exploring the depths of her romance with Christopher “Biggie” Wallace.

The 21-year-old medium left Kim in shock after the intense experience, where he provided details behind their last moments together. He recounted the experience during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, stating:

“It’s like Biggie came through as, like, a former lover, no different than any former lover would,” he said. “But he came through very strongly and acknowledging that he wanted her to know that they were soulmates and how much he loved her. And he acknowledged their relationship and how it kind of…how their last interaction was. He discussed some of the dynamics behind that and gave her a lot of closure and healing because, she didn’t obviously, because of the nature of his passing.”

Hunter said Kim wasn’t emotional but was left amazed that Biggie was aware of her plans to release music with the two on the track.

Hunter says the experience left Kim feeling confident about her future and connection to the rapper.

“I really feel like she needed to hear these messages and really get that validation,” he said. “I think she knew her relationship with Biggie, but to get it validated, and to really have that — have more elaborated on about some of these experiences they had together, really helped her, kind of, revisit that relationship and move forward as she continues new ones.”

On March 9, 1997, Biggie died at the age of the 24 after a drive-by shooting. To this day, his murder hasn’t been solved.

I wonder how Faith feels about all of this….