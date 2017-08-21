Nene Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta blew a few kisses to her haters during her weekly ‘sip & shop’ at Swagg Boutique this past weekend.

Attendees included her newly forgiven “friend” Marlo Hampton and former RHOA executive producer Carlos King.

Nene took the opportunity to dispel rumors that there was friction between she and King with a catty caption along with a hilarious live video.

Nene posed the cozy image above of she and former RHOA producer Carlos king via Instagram, stating:

Carlos even approved of Nene’s caption, stating:

Needless to say, it’s not ‘real’ unless it’s captured on video, so Leakes hit the ‘gram with a live video where the two reality show legends kissed and ‘made up’ for the masses.

It’s been rumored that Carlos was given the boot from RHOA after that whole Phaedra Parks debacle but he still deserves much credit for building the ‘housewives’ brand into what it is today.

While I’ve heard several stories of Nene and Carlos bumping heads over the years, it’s great to see that they still have love for each other and respect for the show.

On a related note, Nene shared that while several have disappointed her in the past, she’s moved on and is on her “grown woman” sh*t now…

In my life I have loved, lost, been lied to, lied on, talked about, trusted, made mistakes etc but most of all, I have LEARNED not to buy into the bullshit #grownwomanshit #heygirlwhyyousomadtho A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Aug 20, 2017 at 2:12pm PDT

I guess that explains why she let Marlo Hampton back in the fold…

But I digress.