Quick Pics: Cardi B, Jeezy, Yo Gotti & More Perform at 94.5’s StreetzFest… (PHOTOS)

Reality star turnt rapper Cardi B poses with Kandi Burruss of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and her daughter Riley backstage during the Atlanta ‘StreetzFest’ this past weekend (Saturday, August 19)

Cardi was the headlining performer for the concert, which was hosted by radio station 94.5, was held at the Lakewood Amphitheater in Atlanta.

Other performers included Jeezy, Yo Gotti, Li’l Uzi, YNC Lucci and more.

Photos below…

Cardi B backstage

Jeezy poses with son Jadarius Jenkins

Yo Gotti

Lil Uzi Vert

YFN Lucci

Cardi B and fans

PHOTOS: Prince Williams/ATLPics