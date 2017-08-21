The photo above was circulating on twitter this past weekend after a group of Trump Supporters casually strolled through the grounds of Howard University wearing ‘Make America Great Again’ hats.

Needless to say, students of the historically Black university didn’t take too kindly to the visitors, who they feel, chose the attire to antagonize them.

So a group of young, white high school girls just showed up at the dining hall at Howard University wearing Trump T-shirts and “Make America Great Again” caps. They said they came to do a campus tour. Of course, they got just the reaction they wanted. These girls then took to Twitter calling the HU students hateful and racists, saying they should be able to go wherever they want. Clearly they came dressed to make a point on an HBCU (historically black college/university) campus. They came to intimidate. This isn’t about politics, it’s about race, and people who now feel emboldened after comments from our leader. I worry that these young girls hope to make Howard a new target for the “good folks” on the other side. What is the world coming to? God, please keep our children safe. HU parents, please talk to your kids about being smart and staying safe.

One of the young ladies who visited the university wearing the Trump attire, hit the tweets with the following response:

While the student claims it was “just a hat,” It was clearly meant to antagonize and create conflict at the university. If these were, in fact, high school students, they probably didn’t even vote in the election.

Thankfully, the Howard students kept their cool and didn’t fall for the bait.

What are your thoughts about this bizarre situation?