Reality Show Alert! Peter Thomas Lands #RHOA Spin-Off…

Restauranteur Peter Thomas has officially landed a spin-off show.

Thomas, the most outspoken husband in ‘Real Housewives’ franchise history has been working on the sizzle reel for the show for almost a year and since he and Cynthia Bailey are fake divorced, it seems now is the perfect time to get things popping at his Charlotte sports bar.

[Sidebar: Y’all knew Peter wasn’t giving up the limelight THAT easy!]

Cynthia‘s soon to be “ex” husband isn’t leaving your tv screens anytime soon.

Peter told me a few months ago that his show had been picked up but I was sworn to secrecy, now that it’s finally hit the news, I’m free to share what I know.

From what I understand, Peter’s new reality show is going to be similar to ‘Vanderpump Rules’ in that he’s enlisted several interesting characters who all work for his Sports One/Bar One establishment in Charlotte, NC.

Thomas may not be a part of Cynthia Bailey’s ‘living single’ storyline this season, but I assure you, he won’t be too far. The pair are still more cordial than any ‘divorced’ couple you’ve ever seen and that may be due to the fact that their divorce is merely on paper…

But again, I digress.

Bravo is clearly interested in keeping Peter around, so they grabbed on to his sizzle reel early. After a few tweeks with the cast, they picked it up and now Peter’s show is officially in production.

I’m assuming Peter’s spin-off will be getting a proper introduction from Atlanta ‘housewives’. Interestingly enough… Nene was just at the bar and we all know RHOA season 10 is in production right now.

The show will reportedly air in 2018. I’ll keep you guys updated on an official air date.

