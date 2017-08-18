Kandi Burruss of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and her hubby, Todd Tucker, shared a moment as ‘Barbie & Ken’ last night.
The popular housewife donned the colorful skater gear as she transformed into “Roller Barbie,’ while Todd took a less extravagant route as ‘KENye West’ for a friend’s themed birthday party.
Photos + video below…
Sorry for blowing up your timelines with all this #Barbie stuff but I had to say thanks one more time to #noigjeremy for finding my fit, @sewjodie for 💇🏽 , @erika_lapearl_mua for 💄, @imnails for 💅🏽, & last but not least @carmoncambrice for finding the skates! I was so mad at Carmon because she said she didn't realize the party was last night & didn't get the skates, but at 8pm she ran out & found them. I almost counted her out but she pulled thru! And I rolled around the party ALL NIGHT! 😁 even though I almost bust my ass a few times…. 😂