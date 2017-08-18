Kandi Burruss of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and her hubby, Todd Tucker, shared a moment as ‘Barbie & Ken’ last night.

The popular housewife donned the colorful skater gear as she transformed into “Roller Barbie,’ while Todd took a less extravagant route as ‘KENye West’ for a friend’s themed birthday party.

Photos + video below…

A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Aug 17, 2017 at 10:41pm PDT

Happy birthday @justbeamuse! The #Barbie theme birthday party was a great idea! I hope the rest of your day is amazing! Give her some bday love y'all! #UnicornBarbie #RollerBarbie A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Aug 18, 2017 at 7:48am PDT

What do you think of Kandi’s ‘Roller Barbie’ costume?