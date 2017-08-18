Tameka “Tiny” Harris and Percy “Master P” Miller held a press conference in Atlanta yesterday (August 17) for a very special announcement about their Global Mixed Gender Basketball teams.

Details below…

Master P, as owner of the New Orleans Gators, and Tiny Harris, as owner of the Atlanta Heirs, announced that their teams will battle it out in the first Global Mixed Gender Basketball (GMGB) game on September 23 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Master P and Tiny held a press conference at Philips Arena yesterday to make the announcement and Tiny shared the good news via Instagram, stating:

Out here in the Atlanta streets with this Boss @masterp promoting our New Basketball league GMGBL at Phillips Arena. Y’all have no idea how this is about to go down. First game in Vegas Sept 23 Atlanta Heirs against the New Orleans Gators @gmgbasketball 🙏🏽👑

Master P recently told Nola.com that female players are just as good as men and that’s what make this league so special.

There are some great female basketball players on a professional level that are just as good as men. But we never see that… [It will] change the game when you see that they really have some women who can compete with men. That’s what we’re going to get out of this league.

**FUN FACT** Tiny is the first female owner of a coed professional basketball team.

Congrats to both team owners!

Visit the Global Mixed Gender Basketball official website for more information and schedules.