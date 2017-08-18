Baby Bump Watch! Mike Vick’s Wife Kijafa Chronicles Pregnancy Via Instagram… (PHOTOS)

Michael Vick and his lovely wife Kijafa are expecting a new addition to the family.

Mike and Kijafa are currently featured on VH1’s newest reality show ‘Baller Wives,’ which premiere earlier this week (click HERE if you missed that).

The cute couple, who recently celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary, shared the baby news via Instagram a few weeks back and Kijafa has been chronicling her ‘baby bump’ journey online each week.

Kijafa has also shared several baby bump photos throughout her pregnancy journey.

Kijafa poses above with her fellow ‘Baller Wives’ cast mates.

The Vick’s new edition will be the couple’s third child together and Mike’s fourth. They share two daughters together, Jada and London. Mike has a son, Mitez, from a previous relationship.