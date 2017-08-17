Instagram Flexin: Cardi B Buys a Bentley… (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

Newsflash! Cardi B. just bought a Bentley.

The reality star turnt rapper hit the ‘gram to stunt with her new luxury vehicle, stating:

STUNTIN LIKE MY ZADDYYYY 😜😜😜Work soo hard for this BIG B right here !!! And I Cashed out on it ,Straight bought the shit 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 Thank you Long Island Bentley for your service … ..That’s her name😍😍

Cardi also shared video rolling around NYC with her hit song as her background music.

BIG Bs🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊🍊 A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Aug 16, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT

Congrats to Cardi B on her first major purchase… hopefully she owns a piece of land somewhere too.