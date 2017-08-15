It’s official! MC Lyte is a married woman.

The legendary rapstress (real name Lana Moorer) announced she’d met the man of her dreams on Match.com a few months ago (click HERE if you missed that) and she wasted no time in locking down her “forever”.

Details + wedding pics below…

Entertainment legend and co-founder of the Hip Hop Sisters Foundation Lana “MC Lyte” Moorer exchanged vows with Marine Corp Veteran and entrepreneur John Wyche this past weekend in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

The intimate and soulful beach wedding was held at the Sandals Royal Caribbean Resort.

Lyte walked down the aisle to reggae Congo bands and friend Kelly Price serenaded the couple during their ceremony communion.

*Fun Fact* Kelly Price also caught the garter that evening…

And then this happened…. guess who caught the garter??? @mrtbabers A post shared by Kelly Price (@mskellyprice) on Aug 12, 2017 at 11:05pm PDT

According to Essence.com, the gorgeous wedding was planned and executed by Bobette Gillette and Andre Wells of Events by André Wells and the ceremony’s officiant was Elder Robert Pierce. When the crowd rapped along to Slick Rick’s “Children’s Story,” so did the rap legend in attendance. Other guests included YoYo, Niatia “ Lil Mama” Kirkland, Tai Beauchamp and SWV’s Coko.

“It’s incredible so many people came out to support our union. We are starting out with a strong foundation,” Wyche says. “A few months into getting to know Lana I knew I wanted this woman as my wife.” And his wife realized it as well. “One day when we’re talking and I looked into his eyes. It was so much honesty and truth in his eyes,” Lyte says. “My biggest thing with dating was to be vulnerable. And with him, I could totally let go and be myself.”

As previously reported, the couple met last year online. At the beginning of 2016 Lyte opened herself to receive a “yummy hubby” at the Wealth Experience in Miami, her foundation’s annual women’s empowerment co-founded by her business partner Dr. Lynn Richardson. Attendees prayed over the Lyte’s desire to find a man and months later she sent a message to Wyche on Match.com. Their connection quickly grew and now she’s a married woman.

See… dreams do come true!