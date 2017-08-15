Steve Harvey must have really pissed someone off because a lot of old dirt is being dragged out of the closet.

According to newly dug up information, Harvey’s 3rd and current wife, Marjorie Harvey, has some deep rooted connections with two notorious drug lords.

Marjorie (maiden name Marjorie Brides) has been often referred to as “Lady Heroin” online. Her nickname was earned on the net after her past was revealed several years ago.

As Harvey’s success rose, Marjorie’s past seemed to fade to black, but now it’s being discussed online yet again.

Steve and Marjorie married back in 2007, but prior to walking down the aisle with the comedian and talk show host, Marjorie was reportedly being investigated by the FBI and DEA.

While Steve was bouncing from home to home with his first 2 tumultous marriages, Marjorie was apparently bouncing from drug dealer to drug dealer.

The fashionable diva was once married to Memphis area drug lord Jim L. Townsend and newly released documents reveal that authorities suspected Marjorie played a role in the drug ring, and they even advised Townsend that if he didn’t cooperate “his wife would be arrested, as the agents believed they had substantial evidence of her own illegal activities.”

Townsend was later indicted for attempting to buy 40 kilos of cocaine and sentenced to life in prison. He tells Radar Online that Marjorie probably would have been indicted as well but he took the fall due to the fact that she was eight months pregnant with their second child, son Jason. Townsand also says he feared their 5-year-old daughter, Morgan, would be left without a mother if he didn’t cop a plea.

About 5 years into his life sentence, Marjorie divorced Townsand but was soon linked to yet another drug dealer, Donnell Woods. Woods fathered her daughter Lori in 1997, and he and Marjorie married in 2000.

Marjorie divorced her 2nd husband in 2001 and was reportedly involved in a brief romance with Steve’s bodyguard “Big Boom,” a former pimp who admitted to preying on women.

She soon set her sights on Steve (who was married to his 2nd wife Mary at the time).

Marjorie and Steve wed in 2007, but not without a ton of baggage between the two of them.

Radar reports that Marjorie stayed in touch with jailbird Jim but when Steve found out, he forced her to end all contact with the felon.

One thing’s for certain, 3rd time may be the ‘charm’ for both Steve and Marjorie.

What do you think about this new old information about Marjorie Harvey’s drug ring connection?

