Word on the curb is that Usher isn’t planning to settle with any of the people who are suing him for allegedly exposing them to the herpes virus.

According to TMZ, there have been no settlement talks and there probably won’t be any in the near future.

…we’re told Usher has no interest in making the claims go away in return for money.

As previously reported, at least 4 people have joined a lawsuit claiming that they had sexual contact with the superstar and he didn’t inform them of his STD status.

Usher has yet to directly addressed the herpes allegations, however he may reconsider his legal stance if the case drags on.

Although settlement isn’t on the table, as lawsuits progress there’s always a cost/benefit analysis based on money — how much it costs to defend yourself against a lawsuit vs. how much it costs to end it.

Meanwhile, Quantasia Sharpton, the only ‘victim’ to become public, is facing quite a quandary these days. Sharpton is still very active on several social media platforms, and says she’s been facing death threats since her identity was revealed (click HERE if you missed that).

What are your thoughts on these latest developments in Usher’s ‘Herpes’ drama?