VH1 aired the premiere episode of the new reality series, ‘Baller Wives’ last night.

As previously reported, the show features the lives of several pro-athletes and their wives who live in Miami.

The cast includes Mike & Kijafa Vick, Asante & Jeniva Samuel, Channing & Aja Crowder, Julius & Kelly Jones, Brent & Miko Grimes and Chris & Stacey Chambers.

**Fun Fact** Chris Chambers Divorced his last wife to marry Stacey Chambers (aka his “stalker”) (click HERE if you missed that).

Watch the premiere episode of ‘Baller Wives’ below…



VIDEO: Baller Wives – Season 1 Episode 11

VH1 synopsis of ‘Baller Wives’ Episode 1:

Kijafa Vick calls out her husband Mike Vick after his controversial interview about a well-known quarterback sparks a social media backlash. Kijafa also reaches out to make peace with her neighbor Stacey Chambers, the alleged “stalker” and current wife of retired wide receiver Chris Chambers. Kijafa and Stacey’s ongoing feud comes to a head when their two groups of friends clash hard at a summer rooftop party. Jeniva Samuel, wife of two-time champion Asante Samuel, stresses over her husband’s new dream to be a champion boxer.

What did you think of the premiere episode of ‘Baller Wives’?