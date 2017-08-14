WTF?!? Drake & Future Sued For $25 Million By Woman Raped At Concert…

A woman was allegedly raped at Drake and Future’s concert last year and now your two favorite rappers are being named in the case.

The unnamed plaintiff claims she was lured backstage with promises to meet the two superstars and was subsequently violated. Now she has filed a suit against Drake, Future and others for $25 million, claiming their negligence led to her attack.

Details below…

According to a lawsuit filed earlier this week in federal court, the woman (identified only as Jane Doe) claims she attended the Drake/Future ‘Summer Sixteen’ concert on August 14, 2016 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Court records detail the 28-year-old woman’s account of what happened at the concert: She was trying to get backstage to meet Drake and a man claiming to be a worker with the Arena told her he could help.

As the woman followed the man — later identified as Leavy Johnson — backstage, she claims he “suddenly … pushed Jane Doe to the ground and violently assaulted her, shattering her cell phone and causing severe physical and psychological injury.”

Johnson has since been arrested and charged with rape. He is currently awaiting trial.

The woman claims Johnson had outstanding warrants for assault at the time of the alleged rape and despite his arrest, she claims the arena, the touring companies, the company that provided the security and the rappers all should have known that employing Johnson would “pose an unreasonable risk to others.”

The woman is seeking no less than $25 million in damages, plus court costs.

What do you think about this ‘Summer Sixteen’ lawsuit?