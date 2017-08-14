SPOTTED: Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Boo’d Up in Atlanta… (PHOTOS)

Mariah Carey was spotted in Atlanta last night (August 13, 2017).

It didn’t take long for excited fans to flock to Atlanta’s Oceanaire Seafood Room in midtown when they heard the superstar singer had been seen.

Carey was joined by boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and Atlanta radio personality, DaBrat.

Photos below…

Mariah is rushed away as fans begin to recognize her…

For the record, Mariah performed earlier that evening at Lionel Richie’s ‘All the Hits’ tour, which was held at the Infinite Energy Center.

ATLPics

Da Brat

Photos: Prince Williams/ATLPics