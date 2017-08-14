RHOA Kenya Moore Shares New Photo of ‘Husband’ Marc Daly + Kim Zolciak-Bierman Throws Shade…

Another day, another post from Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta about her ‘secret’ marriage to businessman, Marc Daly.

After posting a new of the man of her dreams, Kenya drew a bit of negative attention from part-time ‘housewife’ Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

Kenya shared the image above with the following heartfelt caption:

Kim Zolciak hit the comments calling it all a lie…

Chileee #KimZolciak is out here letting it be known she doesn't believe #KenyaMoore and her boo are a real couple 👀 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 11, 2017 at 6:22pm PDT

Kim Zolciak-Biermann calling anyone out for ‘lies’ is hilarious to me. Especially considering her entire face is a ‘lie’…

But I digress…