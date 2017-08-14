It’s probably been the worse seven days ever for Quantasia Sharpton (aka Angel Valentino).

After going public with her story during a press conference with claims that Usher Raymond didn’t disclose his STD status before becoming intimately involved, Sharpton was put on blast by several ‘friends’ as a scammer.

[READ: Quantasia Sharpton Accused of ‘Finessing’ Industry Men… (VIDEO)]

The newly inaugurated internet sensation has seemingly held strong though all of the intense scrutiny and fat-shaming during the past seven days, but she now says she’s terrified for her life after receiving online death treats!

Details below…

Quantasia hit the net this past weekend under her alias (Angel Valentino) to reveal that she’s been receiving so many threats that she can’t even leave the house. Not only is she stuck inside, she can’t even order takeout online for the fear that someone may do something to her order or worse!

I almost feel bad for Quantasia, but I think her lawyer should have advised her better. Especially about staying off of social media in the midst of this scandal.

But I digress.

A witness has come forward claiming to have seen Usher visit Quantasia at the Day’s Inn in Atlantic City (click HERE if you missed that) but Usher’s “camp” claims it wasn’t him.

Usher is remaining tight lipped about the situation, however his “camp” (whoever that is) has told TMZ that he couldn’t have been in the Day’s Inn because he never goes anywhere without Grace.

Usher tells them at the time of his alleged encounter, Grace was his manager and they spent ALL their free time together. His people say when the two weren’t enjoying free time, it was all business, and they were inseparable. The couple got engaged less than 2 months after the alleged Days Inn tryst.

That was then… this is now.

[Flashback: Usher & Mystery Woman Spotted Leaving Atlanta Club (PHOTOS)]

But again… I digress. 😆

Usher’s “people” also claim that on the night in question, his show ran late, which pushed the meet-and-greet well after midnight. Quantasia claims she hooked up with the singer around 12.

What are your thoughts about the ongoing Usher/Quantasia ‘Herpes’ saga?