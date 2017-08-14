Snoop Dogg went viral a few weeks back when he hilarious weighed in on Bobby V’s trans sex scandal (click HERE if you missed that).

Now Uncle Snoop has finally caught up with the “Slow Down” singer and shared a clip as they were preparing to ‘chop it up’ about all the transgender hooker drama.

No word yet on what exactly was shared between the two, but Snoop made a point of noting he was with his wife, Shante so don’t even try to link him in the mess!

For the record, Bobby seems to be in great spirits after performing to a packed crowed in Illinois this past weekend.

As previously posted, Bobby V. has maintained that he was set up for extortion and he’s currently pursuing charges against his transgender accuser, Reimah Houston (aka Aaron McCorkle).

