Ciara and her adorable son Future Zahir were spotted supporting the Seahawks during pre-season yesterday (August 13, 2017).

CiCi and baby Future cheered on Russell Wilson, who lead the team to a 48/17 win against the Chargers.

More photos below…

Ciara enjoyed a selfie moment…

Future Zahir was recently featured in a GAP Kids campaign but it looks like he may also have a career BEHIND the camera…

Or then again, maybe he’ll follow his step-daddy’s footsteps on the field.

Sunday Night Lights! A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Aug 14, 2017 at 1:50am PDT