Wait… What?! Hotel Staff Spotted Usher With Quantasia Sharpton…

Another day, another development in the ongoing Usher Herpes scandal.

Quantasia Sharpton, one of Usher’s herpes accusers came forward during a press conference earlier this week but she’s since been under fire after being called a liar and a ‘finesser’ by a few of her hometown friends (click HERE if you missed that).

Well now there seems to be someone else supporting her claims… a hotel staffer at the Days Inn in Atlantic City.

Details below…

TMZ reports that someone who says she worked at the Days Inn in Atlantic City — less than a mile from the concert venue has come forward to support Sharpton’s claims.

The hotel staffer tells TMZ that she saw Usher come into the lobby shortly after midnight on November 16, 2014 and that she also saw Quantasia!

She says Sharpton came down, greeted the singer in the lobby and brought him to her room.

She says she asked Usher for a pic and he said he’d take one with her before leaving the hotel. She says she waited an hour but he never returned.

If you recall, Quantasia revealed during her press conference that she and Usher hooked at her hotel after she was picked from the crowd at his concert and invited backstage.

She says one of Usher’s people took her phone number, and the next thing she knew she got a call from him and he ended up at her hotel where they had sexual relations. She says he never told her he had genital herpes.



VIDEO: Quantasia Sharpton’s Press Conference (FULL)

The concert in question was held in Atlantic City, New Jersey on November 15, 2014. Sharpton has been confirmed as being at the concert and there’s even a pic of her with August Alsina, Usher’s opening act at the venue.

What do you think of these latest developments?