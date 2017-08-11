Antwan “Big Boi” Patton and his little brother James pose with Abriya Ellison and her mother Andreauna Douglas at Stankonia Studios after gifting the inspiring youngster with a new puppy.

Abriya was paralyzed from the waist down earlier this year, after being shot while playing in a bounce house near the city and Big thought it would be a great idea add a companion to the young girl’s life.

There’s nothing like having a companion or a service dog, something therapeutic that you can love on, that can love back on you. She’s been through a lot and to see how strong she is now, that was just like ‘Oh my goodness!’ She’s definitely inspiring and it just touched our heart, so we’re just trying to do what we can do to help.

WSB-TV reports that Big Boi, who’s one-half of the rap duo OutKast, and his brother James Patton, co-owner of Pitfall Kennels, presented Abriya yesterday with the pup bred from his kennel business.

Abriya was paralyzed from the waist down after being shot while playing in a bounce house this past April and just finished three months of intense physical therapy.

The beautiful youngster fell in love with the service dogs at the hospital and now, she has a dog to call her own. One that her mother, Andreauna Douglas, said will help her recovery.

“She’s been asking for it for the longest and I know that a puppy that she can take care of and now she has responsibility, it’s going to do nothing but help her,” Douglas told Wilson.

“I’ve been born ready for a puppy,” Abriya said. She’s named her new friend, “King”.

She's been wanting a puppy since b4 she was paralyzed waist down by gunfire in April. See an ATL legend make her dream come true @wsbtv at 5 pic.twitter.com/FgmCZRs6MI — Lori A Wilson (@LoriWilsonWSB) August 10, 2017

In addition to the pricey pup, Big Boi and James have also agreed to pay off Abriya’s GoFundMe needs for her medical bills and are even covering costs to have her bathroom made handicap accessible.

They have also agreed to take care of whatever vet care her puppy King will need.