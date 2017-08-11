Word on the curb is that former reality star Phaedra Parks is reportedly feeling the burn after losing her cushy job on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Just last month Parks, the proud owner of 3 Atlanta area homes, was caught lying about listing her current residence for rent (click HERE if you missed that).

Well now she’s decided to totally liquidate a few assets… starting with the home she once shared with Apollo on the popular reality show.

Details below…

According to several online sources, Phaedra has listed her home in Atlanta’s Chastain neighborhood for $1.5 million.

The home — one of three that Parks owns — is approximately 4,500 square feet. It includes four bedrooms, four baths and two half-baths.

Each of the three bedrooms on the second floor has its own attached bathroom, as does the main-floor master suite.

The home also features a library with fireplace, a two-story foyer, and enough plush trimmings to serve as an appropriately cinematic backdrop for any teary confessions or dramatic confrontations.

The grand dining room with chandelier is perfect for hosting shade-throwing soirees. It leads into a high-ceilinged great room with an open and columned second-floor landing.

French doors in the great room open to a pool, as does a private door from the master suite. In addition to the pool, the backyard amenities include a recently built outdoor kitchen and two covered seating areas.

The sale would be a huge come up for Parks, who reportedly purchased the home four years ago for $845,000.

Hopefully she can get her old home sold quickly so that she won’t have to worry about renting her new home.

CLICK HERE for more information if you’re interested in owning this piece of “Atlanta Housewives’ history.

What do you think about Phaedra’s Phabulous buckhead mansion?