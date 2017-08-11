Welp… those R. Kelly ‘cult’ allegations seem to be growing legs.

R. Kelly was accused of holding young women at his Atlanta home against their will and is said to be the leader of a weird ‘sex cult’ (click HERE if you missed that).

While Kelly has adamantly denied the allegations, there has been huge backlash including concert cancelations, petitions and even a diss track.

Now the pied piper faces another battle, as a Fulton County official is demanding the D.A.’s office conduct an investigation for criminal charges against the artist.

Details + video below…

Fulton County Chairman John Eaves held a press conference early this morning to officially call for the criminal investigation of R. Kelly.

Eaves states during the conference that the Johns Creek Police Department has uncovered new evidence against the singer, and while he’s unaware of the exact nature of the evidence, he says it’s enough for the Fulton County D.A.’s office to jump on the case.

The chairman also released the following statement:

“A detailed local investigation by the John Creek Police Department has provided key information that we believe is enough evidence that gives the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office all it needs to advance a criminal investigation of the well-known allegations. Today, I am asking District Attorney Paul Howard and his investigative officers and prosecutors to fully review the report of the Johns Creek Police and follow every lead—no matter where it leads, or who it implicates, and bring those persons to swift justice. No one should be above the law, because of their income or their zip code. And we will not allow our young girls and young women to be preyed upon by predators or anyone who aims to brainwash and strip them of their human dignity and their right to be free. Again, as a father of a teenager daughter and a responsible leader in this community, we have a moral responsibility to stand up for people who cannot protect themselves. Today, I am asking our Fulton County Justice officials to do just that. If we won’t protect our young girls and young women, who will?”

Eaves said board members decided to ask the concert promoter to cancel the event after hearing from “many” county residents who objected to holding it the public-owned site.

“They object to their tax dollars providing a stage for an entertainer who is repeatedly in a swirl of controversy surrounding the sexual exploitation of women and underage girls,” Eaves said.

The Chairman also notes that despite their request to Live Nation, R. Kelly is still scheduled to perform at Wolf Creek Amphitheatre on August 25th, however he plans to contact them to follow up on their request.

On a related note, the Fulton County District Attorney’s office has responded to Eaves’ request and said on Friday afternoon, that there will not be a criminal investigation at this time.

#BREAKING Fulton co. DA says there is NO criminal investigation on R. Kelly at this time. #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/wB15VQu9Fa — Aungelique Proctor (@aungeliquefox5) August 11, 2017

What are your thoughts on these latest developments?