Chante Moore Headlines August 2017 Edition of ATL Live on the Park… (PHOTOS)

ATL Live on The Park held it’s 6th Annual ‘All-White’ affair last night (August 10, 2017).

The monthly music showcase, which is held at Atlanta’s Park Tavern in Piedmont Park, drew out some of Atlanta’s top industry professionals and who’s who.

Last night, honorary party chair Devyne Stephens along with Atlanta music lovers gathered for the sold-out event, which presented performances by the all-girl band The GG’s, soul/r&b vocalist Alex Harris, and a headlining performance by Grammy-nominated singer and television personality Chanté Moore who introduced two new songs from her upcoming album and a performance of her timeless hit “Chante’s Got A Man”.

Attendees included: Daron Jones of 112, Greg Smith (SESAC-Nashville), Camille Love (City of Atlanta Office of Cultural Affairs), Aiyisha T. Obafemi (DTP), Kevin Wales (music industry veteran), Charista Brittenum (RCA Records), Tammy Hurt (Georgia Music Partners), Jay Carter (One Music Fest), Phillana Williams (Grand Hustle), Marci Bailey Overstreet (city council candidate) and more.

Marlon Nichols, Chante Moore, Shante Das & Henry Hicks.

Prior to the show, Henry Hicks, the CEO of the National Museum of African American Music and Lolita Toney, Chief of Staff of the museum, hosted a reception for music tastemakers and enthusiasts in anticipation of the museum opening in Nashville in early 2019. Hicks also assisted Shanti & Marlon in awarding Chante Moore the ATL Live on the Park Icon Award.

Chanté Moore performed several of her favorites, including the timeless classic ‘Chante’s Got a Man’. She also introduced two new songs from her upcoming album.

The all-girl band, The GG’s, which includes superstar Beyoncé bass player Lauren Taneil, presented a high-energy performance which included covers of Bruno Mar’s “24K”, Vanity’s “Nasty Girl” and Mint Condition’s “Pretty Brown Eye’s”.

Soul/R&B vocalist and speaker Alex Harris (pictured above with ATL Live creators Shante Das & Marlon Nichols) showed how powerful his vocals were by performing a cover of Percy Sledge’s “When A Man Love’s A Woman” and an original song “Wordless”.

Devyne Stephens, Daron Jones (112) and Kevin Wells

Devyne Stephens also introduced a surprise performance by 112 bandmate, Daron Jones, who performed two new singles off his new album.

Co-hosts Ed Lover & Maria More kept the crowd jumping all night between performances, while DJ E-Clazz was on the 1’s & 2’s.

Angela Watts (10SquaredPR) & Tracy Nicole (of Tracy Nicole Clothing)

The August edition of ATL Live on the Park was sponsored by Gentleman Jack, MAJIC 107.5 and ChooseATL

PHOTOS: Prince Williams/ATLPics