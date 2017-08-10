Tami Roman, Lil Mama, Lance Gross and Tasha Smith strike a pose on the red carpet of TVOne’s premiere event for the upcoming original film, “WHEN LOVE KILLS: The Falicia Blakely Story” in Atlanta last night (Wednesday, August 9th).
“WHEN LOVE KILLS: The Falicia Blakely Story,” marks the feature-length directorial debut for Tasha Smith and stars Niatia “Lil’ Mama” Kirkland, Lance Gross, Tami Roman and also guest stars Floyd Mayweather, Big Freedia and Lil Zane.
The screening was held at Regal Atlantic Station to a packed theater of over 400 attendees.
Special guests in attendance of last night’s screening included: Trina Braxton, Quad Webb-Lunceford, Ferrari Tru, Pastor Troy, Irv Gotti, Terri J. Vaughn, Syleena Johnson, Demetria McKinney, GaryWithDaTea, Roger Bobb and more.
Photos below…
Lance Gross
Niatia “Lil’ Mama” Kirkland
Tasha Smith
When Love Kills – Extended Trailer
In the tragic story of Falicia Blakely (Niatia ‘Lil Mama’ Kirkland), a teen mother grows up in the fast-lane. When she enters the world of exotic dancing, she attracts the attention of local pimp and predator, Dino (Lance Gross) whose empty promises of a life together turns Falicia into a pawn in his dangerous game.
Pastor Troy
Tami Roman (Basketball Wives)
Trina Braxton
Ferrari Tru (aka Blac Chyna’s jump off)
Demetria McKinney
Rashan Ali, Kiana Dancie, Quadd Webb-Lunceford & Syleena Johnson
Lance Gross & Roger Bobb
Lil Zane
The cast of “When Love Kills’ poses with Saving Our Daughters, and organization that works with teen girls from multicultural backgrounds through film & television, to help them overcome obstacles they face growing up.
Photo Credit: Marcus Ingram/TV One