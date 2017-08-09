NEWSFLASH! Bobby V’s Trans Sex Worker is totally stretching out her 15 minutes of fame.

Reima Houston (aka Aaron Mccorkle) is speaking out in a new interview with BET, where she gives explicit details on her encounter with the “Slow Down” singer and why she decided to record it.

We sat down with the transgender woman (Reima Houston) former HBCU campus King who is involved in the Bobby Valentino viral video as she tells her truth holding nothing back

In the video above, Reima Houston speaks with BET’s Jamila Mustafa about details of the viral story.

Reima states that she met Bobby in a club and that he made promises to her about making her a star. She claims that they soon met in her studio apartment to discuss her career privately.

While Reima admits there was never any sexual encounter, her version of the events make it clear that Bobby came over to get busy.

She states that Bobby took off his shoes and whiel discussing her ‘career’ options, the singer began to get undressed and removed his pants. That’s when Reima claims she took her phone and decided to record.

As you know, Bobby ran out without his pants and shoes while Reima calmly recorded the incident, and in the video (which you can view HERE), she calmly tells Bobby that he’s left his shoes and keys.

For the record, Bobby V (real name Bobby Wilson) has moved forward with his claims of extortion and filed charges in Fulton County Magistrate Court against Aaron McCorkle for extortion.

In his warrant application dated August 8, 2017, Bobby writes: “Mr. Mccorkle attempted to extort me for $2000.00 in exchange for not release a video of myself.”

Obviously this story isn’t over.

As previously reported, Aaron Mccorkle majored in Mass communications so (s)he’s definitely putting his degree to work as Reima.

What do you think about these latest developments in the Bobby V. Trans sex scandal?