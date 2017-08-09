Quick Pics: T.I. and Son Attend Spotify Open House in Atlanta… (PHOTOS)

Clifford ‘T.I.’ Harris stepped out with his 12-year-old son, King, for Spotify’s Open House Mixer in Atlanta Monday evening.

The event, which was held at The Gathering Spot event space, was held to introduce the Spotify staff to the Atlanta market.

Attendees included Donovan Carter (HBO’s Ballers), producer StreetRunner, Sammie (the artist formerly known as Leigh Bush), Adela, Marissa and many more.

Photos from the event below…

T.I. and King arrive…

T.I. gets greeted during arrival…

Up & coming artist Marissa poses with Tip

Donovan Carter and Kenny Hamilton

Sammie

T.I. and his ‘Hustle Gang’ clique

PHOTOS: Prince Williams/ATLPics