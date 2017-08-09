An Atlanta gym owner has banned police officers and military members from working out at his facility.

Jim Chambers, who runs EAV Barbell Club to a predominantly White clientele, recently posted a sign on the door of his business that stated cops were NOT welcomed.

According to WXIA-TV, Chambers put up a sign on the door of EAV Barbell Club that used an expletive to announce that police aren't welcome there.

Chambers tells the station that his gym has had “an explicitly stated ‘No Cop’ policy” since it opened. He says active members of the military also aren’t eligible for membership.

While one would think that the Atlanta Police Department would take the crude policy as an excuse NOT to respond to an emergency, the APD told the station that they would still answer the call should the need arise.

Chambers says he’s taken the sign down due to its vulgarity but plans to replace it with a clean version. He told the station that people who work out there are uncomfortable with law enforcement.

