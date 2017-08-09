Jim Chambers, who runs EAV Barbell Club to a predominantly White clientele, recently posted a sign on the door of his business that stated cops were NOT welcomed.
According to WXIA-TV, Chambers put up a sign on the door of EAV Barbell Club that used an expletive to announce that police aren't welcome there.
Chambers says he’s taken the sign down due to its vulgarity but plans to replace it with a clean version. He told the station that people who work out there are uncomfortable with law enforcement.