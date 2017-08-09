‘Baller Wives’ Sneak Peek: Michael Vick’s Wife, Kijafa, Annoyed By His Kaepernick Comments… (VIDEO)

VH1’s “Baller Wives” is next up on the reality show train and this segment of ‘wives’ features the spouses of athletes Michael Vick, Brent Grimes, Asante Samuel, Chris Chambers, Julius Jones and Channing Crowder.

In a sneak peek clip of the new show, Michael Vick and his wife Kjafa discuss the recent controversy surrounding Vick’s statements about Colin Kaepernick needing to cut his hair (click HERE if you missed that).

Mike is clearly contrite about the situation but Kijafa feels that after all he’s been through, he should have known better.

Check out the sneak peek clip + details about the full cast of ‘Baller Wives’ below…

In the clip above, Kjafa blasts Michael about the statements he made advising Kaepernick to cut his hair in order to be more appealing to NFL teams.

Vick admits he was wrong and says he wasn’t looking at the afro as a ‘statement’ but was thinking of it from a style standpoint. He also states that he shouldn’t have said it, stating:

“No one in any race should be stereotyped based on the way they look, dress and act. But it’s the reality of the world we live in.

Here’s another extended clip from the Miami based series, which premieres Monday, August 14th at 10PM ET/PT.

From the sidelines to the social frontlines, VH1’s “Baller Wives” will highlight pro athletes and their wives as they navigate love, family, business and balling in the world where relationships are complicated and the competition between neighbors is thick. While the men may call the shots on the field, it’s the ladies who truly run the game.

Via press release:

The couples of ‘Baller Wives’ include the following:

Kijafa and her pro-quarterback husband Michael Vick have been married since 2012 and have two beautiful daughters and a new baby on the way. Kijafa is the Queen Bee of the ladies and knows everyone’s secrets.

Stacey and Chris Chambers, a retired wide receiver for Miami, are happily married and expecting their second child. Big believers on taking an unconventional approach, Stacey finds herself in a heated disagreement with Kijafa and has formed her own alliances within the circle.

*Fun Fact: You may remember this ‘baller’ as the NFL player who made headlines for divorcing his wife to marrying his stalker (click HERE if you missed that).

Miko Grimes, wife of Tampa Bay cornerback Brent Grimes, is restarting her career after recently being let go from her long running sports radio show. She and Brent have a son together and have been married for seven years. With his training schedule, Miko has to deal with Brent’s absence leading up to the new season.

Jeniva finds her husband, two-time champion Asante Samuel, eager to start a new career as a boxer. With professional football behind him, Jeniva thought her years of worrying about Asante’s safety were over.

Aja is married to Channing Crowder who played as a linebacker for Miami and is now a sports radio host. This couple find themselves in the middle of the drama with Miko after she is fired from the radio station where Channing works.

Kelly and husband Julius Jones have been married for eight years and have two sons together. A former Dallas running back, Julius is adamantly against his sons playing football, much to the boys’ dismay.

[Sidebar: I love me some Mike Vick and Kijafa so I might have to tune in to this!]

What do you think about the sneak peek previews of ‘Baller Wives’?