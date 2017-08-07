Usher’s Herpes Accuser, Quantisia Sharpton, Speaks at Press Conference… (FULL VIDEO)

Quantasia Sharpton has shown her face as the first person to publicly come forward in Usher’s STD lawsuit.

Sharpton appeared alongside attorney Lisa Bloom this morning during a planned press conference and claims that the superstar never told her that he had herpes before they engaged in sexual conduct two years ago.

As previously reported, Bloom announced that she’d be filing legal documents on behalf of three people (one of which is reportedly a man) who remain nameless for the sake of privacy.

Bloom and Sharpton both appeared at the press conference, which took place at the New York Hilton in Midtown Manhattan.

Ms. Sharpton was represented by Bloom on earlier this morning in a press conference held in New York where she told the media that she was never told that Usher was infected with a sexually transmitted disease.



Usher's Herpes Accuser, Quantisia Sharpton and Atty Lisa Bloom Speak at Press Conference

In the video above, Sharpton explains how she met Usher at one of his concerts two years ago. She attended the concert for her 19th birthday and said that she has been a big fan of his.

She claims that she was later approached by Usher’s security guard who told her that Usher was “interested” in her and asked for her phone number. Later that night, she said she received a call from a “blocked number.” It was Usher who called her and asked what hotel she was staying in and what room number.

“About an hour later, he arrived. We spoke for a while, and then we engaged in sexual contact. He never warned me about any STDs,” Sharpton said.

Interestingly enough, Bloom said that she doesn’t know for sure if Usher even has herpes.

As you know, RadarOnline posted court documents earlier last month and Bloom apparently cited those reports, which state that Usher was diagnosed with herpes sometime in 2009.

The attorney also pointed to a 2012 case in which Usher settled with a woman who claimed that she got herpes from him. She also said that Usher has never denied the herpes claims.

For the record, Sharpton has been tested for sexually transmitted diseases and does not have herpes. However, despite that fact, she is suing Usher because she says that he should have told her that he was infected with the STD before having any kind of sexual relations with her.

“When I first heard reports that [Usher] had herpes, I couldn’t believe it… I contacted Lisa Bloom to find out what my rights are, as a woman. Although I am negative, I was upset by the reports because I would have never consented if I would have known. I would not have taken a risk of getting an incurable disease; my health is very important to me.”

