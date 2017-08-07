RHOA Rumor Control: Nene Leakes Denies Husband Gregg Had A Stroke…

Nene Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is NOT HERE for your fake news!

A few weeks ago, Nene clapped back at an insensitive hospital worker who invaded her space while she was waiting for her husband Gregg to be seen by a doctor (click HERE if you missed that).

While Leakes’ hubby has since recovered from the incident and is reportedly under a doctor’s care, the blawgs have now turned Gregg’s health scare into a full blown stroke and are reporting that he’s on ‘bed rest’.

Needless to say, Nene wasn’t having it…

Nene and Gregg posed for the photo above while they partied the night away at Kandi’s OLG restaurant this past weekend.

As you can see, Gregg is clearly not on ‘bed rest’ and the RHOA ‘OG’ took to instagram to blast all the fake news about her husband’s health status.

In a post uploaded yesterday, the Nene states:

We’ve gotten tons of text messages, calls and emails from concern family & friends because these lying ass people don’t take family in consideration when they Print bullshit! NO Gregg has NEVER suffered a Stroke before! YES Gregg did get sick during filming. He drove his self to the ER. I wasn’t even with him! See this is when I need people to put their thinking caps on (1)Gregg suffers a stroke (2)His doctors put him on bed rest (3)yet he’s at a party on Saturday night let’s just keep Gregg’s health and mine too in prayer hunni. Lawd knows we need it PS: you can’t even get sick these days and go to the ER without folks saying your dead #fakenews#lifeoftheleakes

Welp… there you have it. Straight from the mouth of Nene.

What do you think about Nene’s recent ‘clap back’?