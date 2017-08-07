Quantasia Sharpton, one of the women who has come forth in Usher Raymond‘s explosive herpes scandal has been getting roasted for her plain jane appearance during this morning press conference (click HERE if you missed that).

But Sharpton actually dresses up quite nicely.

Since Quantasia is now the newest internet sensation, lots of photos and video of the plus sized litigant has been hitting my inbox and apparently she’s really into makeup and filters.

This was apparently Quantasia’s Facebook profile photo and just a few hours after her press conference went viral, the internet beauty joined a few friends on FB Live who all joked about her history ‘finessing’ celebs.

In the video above, Sharpton joins a slew of her friends on Facebook who joke with her about being today’s main attraction on social media.

She laughs for a while but her connection is choppy so she gets cut off the call a few times.

What I find interesting is that during the chat, Quantasia’s friend notes that she has a ‘history’ of finessing celebrities and that she even tricked somebody into believing she was pregnant (he states around the 5:09 mark that “she even finessed August Alsina”).

Another one of her friends joins the call around the 7:04 mark to reveal that Quantasia once pretended to have cancer and even pretended that she had a son but “we never saw that baby ever!”

Quantasia was apparently watching and got pissed at that friend so she tries again to join the chat. During her last attempt, Quantasia addresses her link to Alsina and when her friend tries to get her to discuss the case and she fades to black again.

As you know, Sharpton has claimed that the two were involved sexually while Usher was fully aware that he was infected with the disease. She also asserted during the press conference that although she has tested negative, her lawsuit is on the basis of violation due to the fact that Usher exposed her to the STD.

Sharpton and her testimonies are also being backed by celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom.

What are your thoughts about Quantasia’s Facebook live?