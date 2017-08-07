Another day, another dumb social media post sparks backlash for a ‘celebrity.

This time, it’s Boosie Badazz who’s feeling the ‘burn’ as he sparked controversy with a raunchy birthday post to his 14-year-old son.

[Disclaimer: This is an open post. This post will not be censored or moderated. Disqus may automatically moderate certain words considered offensive. There are no rules in ‘Open Posts’ so enter at your own risk.]

Boosie (real name Torrence Hatch) posted the statement above for his namesake son offering to give him money for a ‘bad b*tch’ to perform fellatio on the teen.

He has since deleted the post and says he was just joking because his son has no trouble getting his peter sucked on his own.

Really I was just clowning on Instagram. Really, I was just closing. I ain’t gone go bring nobody to give him head, but if he wants to go get him some head, I ain’t got no problem with it.

In the video above, Boosie tells TMZ that while he’s not going to get anyone to perform for his son, he has no problem with his son getting it done on his own.

Boosie continues…

F*cking is popular at 14, 15 years old. That’s when they be in heat. I’m not going to just bring no girl to give him head, but from what I know, he done got head before, so…

What do you think of Boosie’s explanation?