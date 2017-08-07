Rapper Yung Mazi Shot & Killed in Atlanta…

Rapper Yung Mazi was shot and killed in Atlanta last night.

The controversial rapper, who has been shot at well over 11 times in the past, once claimed to be ‘bulletproof’ after an attempt on his life at a local Waffle House.

[FLASHBACK: Yung Mazi Tweet’s He’s ‘Bulletproof’ After Getting Shot At Waffle House… ]

Well this time, the young star wasn’t so lucky.

Details below…

According to 11-Alive news, Mazi, was shot to death Sunday night in Atlanta’s Kirkwood community.

Police responded to the shooting, near the intersection of Oakview Road and Hosea L. Williams Drive, around 8:55 p.m., where they found the victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Police said the victim, who appears to have been targeted, was shot multiple times in front of a pizza business called Urban Pie. Police said they responded to the incident when they heard gunshots from outside Zone 6 headquarters, which is located at 2025 Hosea L. Williams Drive. Police have not released the name of the suspect. Social media was ablaze with unconfirmed reports and speculation that the victim was Yung Mazi, whose real name is Jibril A.

Monica Brown was among the slew of celebrities that shared their heartbroken condolences online.

My Heart is Bleeding … A post shared by Monica Brown (@monicabrown) on Aug 6, 2017 at 8:41pm PDT

Just a few hours before the young star was gunned down, he was spotted on IG live with his young daughter. His last video was posted less than 24 hours ago.

Sadly there are no leads on a suspect, who has been described as “a black male wearing a white t-shirt and dark jeans with dread locs pulled back into a bun”.