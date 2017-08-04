Word on the curb is that Usher is in panic mode after being outed as spreading an incurable STD and his PR are working overtime to improve his image.

While Usher may be sweating bullets reports are that his wife, Grace Miguel, is his rock and she’s being totally supportive through the embarrassing crisis.

According to TMZ:

Grace isn’t concerned at all about the allegation Usher slept with a woman, who sued as Jane Doe, at least twice this year. We’re told Grace, who’s been Mrs. Ush for 2 years, isn’t giving the lawsuit any weight.

TMZ also states that the “Jane Doe” involved in Usher’s latest lawsuit is “a friend” of his ex-wife, Tameka, and that his latest victim was in their wedding.

Our sources say the woman suing has a history with Usher. She was a close friend of his first wife, Tameka Foster, and attended their 2007 wedding. We’re told Usher believes she has a thing against him, and has for a long time. That’s why Grace is paying her no mind.

However, MY SOURCES reveal that the new woman involved is a totally different chick. I think the woman they referenced was the one Usher already paid off, which was the bridesmaid in he and Tameka’s wedding.

There is, of course, the chance that Usher was chopping down guests and bridesmaids but from what I’ve been told, “Jane Doe” is the mystery woman he was spotted with at an Atlanta club back in March (click HERE if you missed that).

Whatever the case, Grace is totally standing by her man. Marital vows state til ‘death’ not til ‘herpes’ anyway. Some of us are just too quick to give up.