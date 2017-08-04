André 3000 may be one of the most sought after rappers in recent times, but don’t hold your your breath about an album anytime soon.

The legendary half of the iconic hip-hop group Outkast recently spoke about his decision to bow out of the music scene, stating in part that the older he gets the less inspired he is to rap.

Details below…

In a recent interview with COMPLEX, the 42-year-old superstar says rapping only inspires him in fleeting moments now.

It’s really just an excitement thing, and where I am in life. I kind of like not being a part of [rap], now that I’ve done it. As I get older, I start to see myself move more back from it—the hustle and bustle of putting out an album, the pressure of being in the studio trying to come up with something. Now it’s more like a hobby for me, so I don’t think about it in that way. Even with Outkast — if we never do another album, I’m totally fine with that. When I was 25, I said I don’t want to be a 30-year-old rapper. I’m 42 now, and I feel more and more that way. Do I really want to be 50 years old up there doing that? When I watch other rappers that are my age I commend them, but I just wonder where the inspiration is coming from. At this stage I’m really more focused on what I am going to be doing 10 years from now. And I hope to God it won’t be rapping.

He continues…

Rapping is like being a boxer. No matter how great you are or were at a certain time, the older you get, the slower you get—I don’t care who you are. And I can feel that coming on. There’s always a new wave of artists, and sometimes I’m just like, ‘I’m good. I’ll let the young guys do it.’ And whenever they reach out and say, ‘Hey, let’s try something,’ I’m with helping them. I’m doing it more for them than for my own self. I don’t get much happiness from doing music like that—I get happiness from pleasing who I’m working with, and helping them, and seeing them be excited.

Andre further explains how he’s on a mission to find his purpose:

I still love music, but I’m trying to find that deeper thing. The older I get, it’s really more about comfort, personal happiness, and understanding. Maybe one day I’ll be somewhere talking about it in a class or something. I don’t know the rest of my way.

For the record, Drè has found his way into the fashion scene with Tretorn. Fashion has always been a passion for Benjamin, so it’s no surprise that he’s ventured into that industry.

The footwear brand Tretorn announced back in February that André 3000 would be its Creative Director: his immediate duties include being the face of their Fall 2017 campaign, designing his own 2018 capsule collection with help from streetwear icon Jeff Staple, and leading the the 50th anniversary celebration of Tretorn’s most iconic shoe, the Nylite. The shoe’s birthday will feature 50 different artists, including André and Staple, customizing their own pairs and unveiling them at ComplexCon in November.

What do you think about Andre’ 3000’s statements?