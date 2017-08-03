WTF?!? Atlanta Officials Seek to Cancel R. Kelly’s Sold Out ‘Wolf Creek’ Performance Amidst ‘Cult’ Allegations…

R. Kelly is facing a slew of backlash amidst all the recent ‘cult’ allegations.

As previously reported, an Atlanta-area family accused R. Kelly of holding their 22-year-old daughter hostage (click HERE if you missed that) and they even did a diss track about it.

While Kelly has adamantly denied the accusations, that hasn’t stopped Fulton County officials from seeking to prevent him from performing in Atlanta.

According to the AJC, Fulton County Commissioners asked the county attorney to send the letter to Live Nation on behalf of the #MuteRKelly campaign, asking them to cancel R. Kelly’s sold out Aug 25th concert at the Wolf Creek Amphitheater.

The creator of the campaign, Kenyette Tisha Barnes launched a petition to block R. Kelly’s upcoming Atlanta performance and also seeks to ban his music from Atlanta airwaves.

The title of the petition is “Ban child molester, R. Kelly, from Atlanta radio and cancel his ATL concert! #MuteRKelly”.

Fulton County Commissioners got involved due to the fact that the venue (Wolf Creek Amphitheater) is owned by the County but it is operated by Live Nation.

A county spokesperson said the ultimate decision belongs to Live Nation, but the request to cancel was based on community input.

Kelly, 50, is accused of keeping a group of women as sex slaves at 2 properties he rents in northeast Atlanta.

So far, venues in New Orleans, Dallas, Los Angeles and Baton Rouge, La. have already canceled R. Kelly’s planned appearances.

