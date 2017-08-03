Hip hop pioneer Kidd Creole of the rap group Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five has been charged with murder after fatally stabbing a homeless ex-con he thought was hitting on him on a Midtown street Tuesday evening.

Creole, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, was taken into custody Wednesday (August 2nd) and accused of killing John Jolly, 55, an man authorities note was a class 5 felon.

Details below…

According to the NYDailyNews, Glover, 57, had a run-in with Jolly, who was drunk.

The one-time trailblazing emcee works near the scene of the killing as a handyman and security guard and was on his way to his job, authorities said.

They had no prior relationship,” the source said. “They had words. Things got out of hand. It was some sort of diss.

As for what sparked the altercation, Glover reportedly thought Jolly — a convicted rapist and sex offender — was hitting on him.

“He turned, interpreting that the guy was making an advance toward him,” the source said. “One thing led to another, and he shivved him twice in the chest,” the source said.

Kid Creole was one of the members of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, a hip hop group formed in the South Bronx in the 1970s.

The group was best known for their hit “The Message” which boasts the hook:

“Don’t push me, cause I’m close to the edge. I’m trying not to lose my head. It’s like a jungle sometimes it makes me wonder how I keep from going under.”

