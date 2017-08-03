According a recently revealed blind item, an Atlanta ‘housewife’ who is known for her fake relationships got fake married over the Summer.

Apparently this ‘housewife’ convinced a ‘friend’ to go through a wedding ceremony as a quick come up. And it appears to be working in her favor.

Details below…

Crazy Days and Nights recently revealed the ‘blind item’ below to be none other that Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta:

June 16, 2017 This Housewife is known for her fake relationships. Her latest is no different. She just managed to convince him they would make a ton of money if they pretended to be married. Nothing is on paper anywhere in the US. *Kenya Moore

Oddly enough, I was told a while back that Kenya was using the ‘marriage’ as a negotiating tool this season and while her husband has yet to film, she’s been attempting to negotiate a fee for his appearance.

Despite Kenya’s protests that it’s all true love, there’s still something not quite right about their situation. To this date, Kenya remains a resident of Moore Manor in Atlanta, while her ‘husband’ maintains his residence in NYC.

Considering the fact that they they are still technically ‘newlyweds’ it seems an odd living situation. I suspect Marc will make the move soon enough though… if the price is right.

What are your thoughts about this newly revealed ‘blind’ item?