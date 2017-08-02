Meet Reima Houston, the transsexual sex worker who recently blasted singer Bobby V. for “non-payment” of services (click HERE if you missed that).

Reima (who was born Aaron G. Mccorkle) is making quite a name for himself on social media, while Bobby V. claims that the entire situation was a plot to extort him and he had no idea Mccorkle/Houston was trans.

I’ve had several people contact me about McCorkle (Houston) and I’ve discovered that has an extensive rap sheet consisting of several arrests in his home state of North Carolina.

Needless to say… that extortion plot may not be too far fetched!

Details below…

I received a tip from someone who revealed that before ‘Reima’ discovered MAC products, he was just plain ol’ Aaron Mccorkle from Charlotte, North Carolina.

A short google search reveals that Mccorkle once had a promising career in broadcasting after attending from Winston-Salem State University.

He was involved in a bit of controversy over his cross-dressing while attending the university after an alumni tweeted a photo of him in drag and posted disparaging remarks about his decision to run for “Mr. WSSU”.

The local news station even covered the incident and the alumni issued an apology.

The openly gay McCorkle even interned for a few radio stations in Charlotte but somehow his promising future took a detour and he began a life of crime.

Mccorkle has been arrested several times in Macklenberg County, NC for minor offenses like misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen property, common law robbery and also has a charge on his record for “assault on a female”.

But the mugshots don’t stop there, there’s also several of Mccorkle in female attire and in this one, he was busted for probation violation in 2016:

I know the criminal past of a ‘sex worker’ is somewhat of a moot point, but I guess I’m just intrigued about the fact that this was actually an educated young man who chose a life of stunts over a respectable career.

Reima recently went live to speak on the Bobby V. controversy, and while he didn’t add anything new to the story, he alluded to the fact that he has “proof” that it wasn’t extortion.

What do you think of these exclusive new details about Bobby V’s accuser?

Whatever the case, I’m sure Reima/Aaron will have a lot to explain to authorities.