Lil Scrappy Responds to Being Linked to Bobby V. Transgender Drama… (VIDEO)

Lil Scrappy of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta is wasting no time separating himself from his good friend Bobby V’s transgender drama.

As you know, Bobby V. was blasted by a transexual sex worker after she claims he ran out without paying and has since said that he didn’t know it was a man (click HERE if you missed that).

Now a video has surfaced of Bobby V. partying with Lil Scrappy in a room full of ‘questionable’ women and Scrappy has issued a full denial that he’s involved in any funny business.

I don’t like it, I don’t do it. Leave me outta that sh*t!

Details + Scrappy’s response below…

#IOBplay 🎥📽: so we spotted #LilScrappy and #BobbyValentino chilling with a group of trannies 💅🏽💅🏽💅🏽. The party looked fun!! Why wasn't we invited? A post shared by Industry On Blast (@theindustryonblastx) on Aug 1, 2017 at 2:22am PDT

The video above of Scrappy and Bobby V. quickly went viral on social media and many say it proves that they BOTH may be dipping their sticks in man meat.

But Scrappy hit the net recently to dispute he was in a room full of Trans people, stating that while they “may be ugly” they were “real women”.

He also maintains that he’s totally straight and while he doesn’t criticize those who go “both ways,” he’s not one of them.