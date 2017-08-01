Bobby V. Claims He Was ‘Targeted’ By Transgendered Sex Worker for Extortion…

It’s a big week for transgenders in the news.

As you know, singer Bobby V. turned into a trending topic this past weekend after he was blasted by a transexual sex worker for refusing to pay (click HERE if you missed that).

Well now the low-key crooner is clapping back with an explanation about the situation and Bobby says that he was hoodwinked and bamboozled and targeted for extortion.

Details below…

The R&B singer vehemently denies the person he hooked up with over the weekend was a prostitute, and says he’s now being extorted after the person filming realized who he was.

A rep for Bobby issued the following statement to TMZ:

“Misrepresentation and deception were maliciously used to target Valentino; during the encounter, Valentino was victimized and threatened by acts of extortion which continued after his departure was captured on video.”

Bobby’s rep also said he’s reported the extortion attempt to law enforcement.

As for the claim made on social media that the woman was transgender — the rep says Bobby had no idea.

*sigh* Poor Bobby. Maybe he really didn’t know that ol’ girl was born a boy.

What are your thoughts about Bobby V’s statement?