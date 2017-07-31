Word on the curb is that Bobby V. was caught with his pants down this past weekend… literally!

And it’s not the first time.

[READ: Leaked Pics! Bobby V. Butt Naked in The Mirror… ]

The entertainer became a trending topic on social media after a transexual ‘sex worker’ put him on blast for non payment of services rendered.

Details + video below…,

A post shared by Industry On Blast (@theindustryonblastx) on Jul 29, 2017 at 1:40pm PDT

A transexual sex worker that goes by the name Reima Houston, leaked footage of the R&B singer running out of her home after he failed to pay for services.

In the video below, a man who looks exactly like the singer can be spotted gathering his belongings and making a dash for it while attempting to hide his face.

The 30 second video soon went viral with entertainers like Snoop Dogg even commenting publicly about the situation:

Runnin. Man ‍♂️ A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Jul 30, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

The person involved in leaking the footage has since responded via Facebook, stating:

Bobby V. has commented as well, while he’s turned off all the comments from his social media, Bobby seems to be ‘unbothered’ by all the chatter: