Word on the curb is that Bobby V. was caught with his pants down this past weekend… literally!
And it’s not the first time.
[READ: Leaked Pics! Bobby V. Butt Naked in The Mirror… ]
The entertainer became a trending topic on social media after a transexual ‘sex worker’ put him on blast for non payment of services rendered.
Details + video below…,
A transexual sex worker that goes by the name Reima Houston, leaked footage of the R&B singer running out of her home after he failed to pay for services.
In the video below, a man who looks exactly like the singer can be spotted gathering his belongings and making a dash for it while attempting to hide his face.
The 30 second video soon went viral with entertainers like Snoop Dogg even commenting publicly about the situation:
The person involved in leaking the footage has since responded via Facebook, stating:
Bobby V. has commented as well, while he’s turned off all the comments from his social media, Bobby seems to be ‘unbothered’ by all the chatter: