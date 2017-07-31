RHOA Season 10 Cast Take ‘Girl’s Trip’ To West Coast… (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

The official cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta are all smiles as they share time together during one of their annual ‘girl’s trips’.

Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Nene Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams and Sheree Whitfield have all traveled to the west coast for a little get-away that is currently being taped for season 10.

Photos + video below…

Nene and Cynthia share space as they traveled to the west coast for the first ‘girl’s trip’ of the season.

Several of my sources revealed that the ladies were headed to the west coast and an educated guess would be that they’re headed to San Francisco since Xscape was scheduled for a concert there.

Kandi & Cynthia

Sheree and Porsha traveled together and while many thought that Kenya would sit this one out due to the recent death of her grandmother, she was there as well.

Cynthia and Kenya

As previously reported, the current peach holding cast includes Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Nene Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams and Sheree Whitfield.

If you’re looking for Phaedra Parks, she was fired after last season, but she’s been spending time in Martha’s vineyard while she plans for the future.

Friends of the show for season 10 include Shamea Morton, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Marlo Hampton. No word yet on if Kim or Shamea made time for the trip, however Marlo did…

Hampton can also be spotted in a few of Porsha’s snaps, which can be seen in the compilation below.



VIDEO: RHOA Girl’s Trip 2010

Who do you think will be the cause of drama during the trip?

I’ll be keeping my ear to the ground on this one but it seems like most of the ladies are getting along quite nicely…