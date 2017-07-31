BUSTED! Phaedra Parks Caught Lying About Renting Her Mansion… *RECEIPTS*

NEWSFLASH! Phaedra Parks has been caught in another lie.

The image conscious former reality star has been mostly drama-free after losing her cushy job on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, so she decided to create a bit of drama on her own by lying about something that was easily verifiable.

Details below…

A few days ago, I posted about Phaedra’s Buckhead mansion being listed for rent (click HERE if you missed that), and as always, I stand by my original post.

For the record, Sandra Rose was first to discover the listing online and after the AJC caught the tea about the lavish home being for rent, Phaedra decided to pull the listing and call it all a ‘lie’.

Unfortunately for Phaedra, the listing history for the home is still on the net.

Phaedra Parks listed her Garmon Road mansion (the one I exclusively reported that she purchased back in October 2016), for rent on June 25, 2017 for a whopping $10,556/month but soon after ‘mainstream media’ outlets like the Atlanta Journal/Constitution, the popular attorney promptly pulled the listing down and referred to initial reports as a “lie”.

The AJC’s Rodney Ho took offense to the accusation that the story was a lie (as did I) and promptly posted ‘receipts’.

Ho noticed the listing still appeared in a cached version of the site and he captured a screenshot:

Fortunately, Google had cached the version showing the lease offer before it was changed. Here it is from earlier today. The agent listed was Johntez Williams.

Parks also hit the net with a bit of shade STRAIGHT FROM Marta’s Vineyard with the hashtags #issaLIE and #ImtheonlyonewholivesinBuckhead:

Trust me… if Phaedra was as ‘unbothered’ as she would lead you to believe, she wouldn’t be on ‘vacation’ trying to dispute rumors that apparently were true.

What do you think about Phaedra being busted in yet another lie?