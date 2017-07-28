Bye Tyler! Super Producer Will Packer Inks Deal With Oprah’s ‘OWN’!

Word on the curb is that ‘Girl’s Trip’ producer Will Packer has signed a deal for his media company to create content for the OWN Network.

The exiting news comes just as Tyler Perry is preparing his exit from the network.

Details below…

According to E!News, super producer Will Packer has started up a new production company with backing from Discovery Communications and Universal Pictures, called ‘Will Packer Media’.

As part of the deal with Discovery, the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) has the right of first refusal for his projects.

Packer alluded to the deal a few days ago in the following instagram post:

In the lab cooking up something extra special with this cat! @elo_eriklogan #2DopeBlazers A post shared by Will Packer (@willpowerpacker) on Jul 25, 2017 at 12:36pm PDT

Packer also spoke with EURWeb about the news, stating:

This is going to be so much fun. I get to be in business with the Queen, and whenever you get to be in business with the queen it means you’re doing something right. We got a chance to sit down with her and her team. They want to do smart, elevated commercial content. They really want to raise the bar of what is out there for their audience. I embrace that. Strategically, this is a perfect fit. We’ve got a couple shows in development now but I certainly think over the course of the next 12-18 months we should be seeing some Packer product on air.