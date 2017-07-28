NEWSFLASH! R.Kelly is finally speaking out about those sordid ‘sex cult’ allegations.

The family of one of the alleged victims released a diss track last week (click HERE if you missed that) and now the 50-year-old singer has released a short video addressing accusations that he was holding a slew of 20-something year old women against their will.

Check out video of the ‘pied piper’s statements below…



VIDEO: R. Kelly Addresses Cult Allegations

I just wanna let all my fans out there know that despite all the crap y’all hearing, I will be coming to the east coast to do my show. And believe me y’all it’s a bunch of crap, so I hope to see y’all there. I love y’all! One.

What do you think about Kellz response?

