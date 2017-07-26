James and Usher hit the road to work, singing Usher’s classics like “OMG” and “Caught Up” before the two work on James’s club entrance and help a group of guys with some car trouble.

Usher Raymond has been “caught up” in an STD scandal this past week, but he’s putting it all aside for a little lighthearted fun on Late Night with James Corden.

Check out the fun video below…

In the video above, the 38-year-old R&B singer is the latest celebrity to sit in the passenger seat of James Corden’s car as part of “Carpool Karaoke,” a recurring segment on The Late Late Show.

Corden picks up Usher and asks his favorite question: “Do you mind if we listen to some music?”

What follows is a ride along filled with some of your A-town favorites like Usher’s ‘Yeah’ and Outkast’s ‘So Fresh So Clean’.

The pair even exit the vehicle for a while as Usher teaches Corden a few dance moves.

“Would I be able to show you what I’ve got in the club and you just tell me—give me some pointers—where I’m going wrong? When I step up in the club, poppin’ bottles—you know, like when I’m out, poppin’ bottles in the club?” Corden asks. “You know what I’m talking about right? I get table service. Turn it up. Poppin’ bottles. That’s basically it, isn’t it? It’s turnin’ up, steppin’ into the club, poppin’ bottles in the club, turnin’ up.”

With Outkast’s “So Fresh and So Clean” booming from the car’s speakers, Usher offers Corden some dance tips.

Once they were back in the car, it was time to sing what else… “Burn!” (I guess Usher has been laughing at all the memes too).

Soon they stop to pull over at Usher’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to which Usher states:

“I just find it odd,” the singer said. “You work all of these years—as hard as you can—only to have people walk over you as a star.”

Clearly a tongue-in-cheek response to all the negativity he’s received from his fans these few days.

The popular entertainer is clearly unbothered by all of the Herpes drama (or at least that’s what he wants us to think). Whatever the case, Usher’s carpool karaoke ride was fun to watch.

What did you think of Usher’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ ride?